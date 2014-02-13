Jaipur, Feb 13 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed old (2012-13) and new (2013-14), in Rajasthan today were placed at 55,000-65,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained moderately on improved local. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar eased on subdued local demand while guar gum maintained its last close in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,340-3,345 3,325-3,330 Bharatpur NA 3,310-3,320 3,280-3,290 Kota (2012-13) 1,000-1,600 2,950-3,000 2,900-2,990 Kota (2013-14) 1,500-3,000 2,600-3,000 2,595-2,995 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,390-3,395 3,385-3,390 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,340-3,390 3,330-3,380 Bharatpur 3,345-3,395 3,335-3,385 Kherli 3,345-3,395 3,335-3,385 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,500-4,800 4,600-4,850 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900 NA--not available NQ--not quoted