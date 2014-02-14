Jaipur, Feb 14 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to upward trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed old (2012-13) and new (2013-14), in Rajasthan today were placed at 55,000-65,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices of old rapeseed hovered around its prevuious level in thin trading. In Kota prices gained moderately on higher local demand. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last levels in lackluster trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,390-3,400 3,350-3,360 Bharatpur NA 3,340-3,350 3,310-3,320 Kota (2012-13) 1,000-1,600 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,000 Kota (2013-14) 1,500-2,000 2,800-3,100 2,600-3,000 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2012-13) 3,385-3,390 3,385-3,390 Jaipur (2013-14) 3,425-3,430 NA RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,340-3,390 3,335-3,385 Bharatpur 3,345-3,395 3,340-3,390 Kherli 3,345-3,395 3,340-3,390 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,500-13,600 13,500-13,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted