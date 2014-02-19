Jaipur, Feb 19 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said
Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed old (2012-13) and new (2013-14), in
Rajasthan today were placed at 69,000-77,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices of rapeseed eased on fresh arrivals.
Prices also moved down in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on slack upcountry
demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,360-3,370 3,370-3,380
Bharatpur NA 3,315-3,320 3,320-3,330
Kota (2012-13) 1,000-1,600 2,950-2,960 2,960-2,970
Kota (2013-14) 12,000-14,000 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2012-13) 3,440-3,450 3,450-3,460
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,370-3,380 3,390-3395
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,390-3,440 3,410-3,460
Bharatpur 3,400-3,450 3,420-3,470
Kherli 3,400-3,450 NA
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,300-13,400 13,300-13,400
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted