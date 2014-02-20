Jaipur, Feb 20 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed old (2012-13) and new (2013-14), in Rajasthan today were placed at 72,000-82,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices of rapeseed gained on improved demand from edible oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,390-3,395 3,370-3,380 Bharatpur NA 3,350-3,355 3,320-3,330 Kota (2012-13) 800-1,200 2,950-3,025 2,960-2,970 Kota (2013-14) 10,000-12,000 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2012-13) 3,450-3,460 3,440-3,450 Jaipur (2013-14) 3,390-3,395 3,370-3380 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,400-3,450 3,390-3,440 Bharatpur 3,410-3,460 3,400-3,450 Kherli 3,410-3,460 3,400-3,450 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300 NA--not available NQ--not quoted