Jaipur, Feb 20 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed old (2012-13) and new (2013-14), in
Rajasthan today were placed at 72,000-82,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices of rapeseed gained on improved demand
from edible oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on
higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,390-3,395 3,370-3,380
Bharatpur NA 3,350-3,355 3,320-3,330
Kota (2012-13) 800-1,200 2,950-3,025 2,960-2,970
Kota (2013-14) 10,000-12,000 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2012-13) 3,450-3,460 3,440-3,450
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,390-3,395 3,370-3380
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,400-3,450 3,390-3,440
Bharatpur 3,410-3,460 3,400-3,450
Kherli 3,410-3,460 3,400-3,450
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted