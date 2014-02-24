Jaipur, Feb 24 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed old (2012-13) and new (2013-14), in Rajasthan today were placed at 65,000-75,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices of rapeseed gained on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar eased on slack local demand while guar gum maintainerd its last close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,440-3,445 3,410-3,420 Bharatpur NA 3,385-3,390 3,360-3,370 Kota (2012-13) 800-1,200 2,975-3,025 2,950-3,015 Kota (2013-14) 7,000-10,000 2,700-3,050 2,600-3,030 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2012-13) 3,490-3,495 3,460-3,470 Jaipur (2013-14) 3,430-3,435 3,410-3,420 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,430-3,480 3,410-3,460 Bharatpur 3,440-3,490 3,420-3,470 Kherli 3,440-3,490 3,420-3,470 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,300-4,700 4,400-4,800 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,200-13,300 13,200-13,300 NA--not available NQ--not quoted