Jaipur, Feb 25 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Tuesday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed old (2012-13) and new (2013-14), in Rajasthan
today were placed at 75,000-62,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on higher demand from edible
oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on improved
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on higher local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,450-3,455 3,410-3,420
Bharatpur NA 3,400-3,405 3,360-3,370
Kota (2012-13) 800-1,200 2,975-3,025 2,950-3,015
Kota (2013-14) 7,000-10,000 2,600-3,100 2,600-3,030
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2012-13) 3,520-3,525 3,490-3,500
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,450-3,455 3,430-3,440
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,460-3,510 3,430-3,480
Bharatpur 3,470-3,520 3,440-3,490
Kherli 3,470-3,520 3,440-3,490
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,200-4,700 4,300-4,800
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,900-13,000 12,900-13,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted