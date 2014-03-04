Jaipur, March 4 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed old (2012-13) and new (2013-14), in Rajasthan today were placed at 100,000-140,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on fresh arrivals. Prices also moved down in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on stockists' selling. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous levels in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,500-3,510 3,600-3,610 Bharatpur NA 3,450-3,460 3,520-3,530 Kota (2012-13) 900-1,600 3,050-3,100 3,090-3,140 Kota (2013-14) 14,000-19,000 2,800-3,000 2,900-3,300 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2012-13) 3,630-3,640 3,700-3,710 Jaipur (2013-14) 3,560-3,570 3,610-3,620 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,580-3,630 3,660-3,710 Bharatpur 3,590-3,640 3,670-3,720 Kherli 3,590-3,640 3,670-3,720 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,250-4,700 4,250-4,700 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,900-13,000 12,900-13,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted