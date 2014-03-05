Jaipur, March 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed old (2012-13) and new (2013-14), in Rajasthan today were placed at 130,000-160,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on profit taking. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,520-3,530 3,530-3,540 Bharatpur NA 3,460-3,470 3,470-3,480 Kota (2012-13) 900-1,600 3,100-3,175 3,120-3,190 Kota (2013-14) 16,000-21,000 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,120 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2012-13) 3,590-3,600 3,620-3,630 Jaipur (2013-14) 3,540-3,550 3,560-3,570 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,540-3,590 3,570-3,620 Bharatpur 3,550-3,600 3,580-3,630 Kherli 3,550-3,600 3,580-3,630 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,200-4,700 4,200-4,700 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,800-12,900 12,800-12,900 NA--not available NQ--not quoted