Jaipur, March 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said
Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed old (2012-13) and new (2013-14), in
Rajasthan today were placed at 130,000-160,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also
moved down in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on profit taking.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,520-3,530 3,530-3,540
Bharatpur NA 3,460-3,470 3,470-3,480
Kota (2012-13) 900-1,600 3,100-3,175 3,120-3,190
Kota (2013-14) 16,000-21,000 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,120
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2012-13) 3,590-3,600 3,620-3,630
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,540-3,550 3,560-3,570
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,540-3,590 3,570-3,620
Bharatpur 3,550-3,600 3,580-3,630
Kherli 3,550-3,600 3,580-3,630
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,200-4,700 4,200-4,700
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,800-12,900 12,800-12,900
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted