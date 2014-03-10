Jaipur, March 10 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed in Rajasthan today were placed at 110,000-120,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on fresh arrivals. Prices also moved down in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on poor demand from local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,450-3,460 3,470-3,480 Bharatpur NA 3,380-3,390 3,400-3,410 Kota (2013-14) 14,000-19,000 3,000-3,075 3,090-3,100 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,500-3,510 3,530-3,540 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,440-3,480 3,480-3,530 Bharatpur 3,450-3,490 3,490-3,540 Kherli 3,450-3,490 3,490-3,540 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,000-4,400 4,200-4,600 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,100-12,200 12,900-13,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted