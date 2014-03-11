Jaipur, March 11 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed in Rajasthan today were placed at 120,000-122,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on sluggish upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous levels in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,450-3,455 3,460-3,470 Bharatpur NA 3,390-3,400 3,400-3,410 Kota (2013-14) 17,000-21,000 3,050-3,150 3,090-3,170 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,480-3,490 3,500-3,510 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,420-3,470 3,440-3,580 Bharatpur 3,430-3,480 3,450-3,490 Kherli 3,430-3,480 3,450-3,490 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 11,900-12,000 11,900-12,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted