Jaipur, March 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed in Rajasthan today were placed at
119,000-126,000 bags of 85 kg each.
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on fresh arrivals. Prices also
moved down in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained moderately on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,410-3,420 3,440-3,450
Bharatpur NA 3,350-3,360 3,390-3,400
Kota (2013-14) 15,000-19,000 3,050-3,100 3,060-3,150
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,440-3,450 3,480-3,490
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,390-3,440 3,420-3,470
Bharatpur 3,400-3,450 3,430-3,480
Kherli 3,400-3,450 3,430-3,480
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,000-4,500 3,900-4,400
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,200-12,300 11,900-12,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted