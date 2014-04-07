Jaipur, April 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately firm trend, traders
said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
330,000-360,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained moderately on stockists' buying.
Prices also moved up in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on improved upcountry
demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,410-3,415 3,400-3,405
Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,310 3,290-3,300
Kota (2013-14) 14,000-19,000 2,900-3,025 2,870-3,020
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,450-3,455 3,440-3,445
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,400-3,450 3,390-3,440
Bharatpur 3,405-3,455 3,400-3,450
Kherli 3,405-3,455 3,400-3,450
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,600-12,700 12,600-12,700
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted