Jaipur, April 21 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Monday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 330,000-355,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on improved demand from edible
oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in dull trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,350-3,355 3,330-3,340
Bharatpur NA 3,240-3,245 3,220-3,225
Kota (2013-14) 15,000-19,000 3,000-3,060 2,950-3,025
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,415-3,420 3,380-3,390
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,360-3,410 3,330-3,380
Bharatpur 3,370-3,420 3,340-3,390
Kherli 3,370-3,420 3,340-3,390
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,600-12,700 12,600-12,700
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted