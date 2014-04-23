Jaipur, April 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Wenesday. The
total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 280,000-320,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on stockists' buying. Prices
also moved up in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,360-3,365 3,340-3,345
Bharatpur NA 3,240-3,245 3,220-3,230
Kota (2013-14) 12,000-17,000 3,000-3,075 2,975-3,025
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,415-3,420 3,400-3,405
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,360-3,410 3,350-3,400
Bharatpur 3,370-3,420 3,360-3,410
Kherli 3,370-3,420 3,360-3,410
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-5,100 4,400-4,750
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,500-13,600 12,700-12,800
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted