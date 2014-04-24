Jaipur, April 24 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 230,000-260,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained moderately on higher demand from edible oil mills. Alwar, Kherli and Bharatpur markets remained closed today on account of voting for Lok Sabha polls. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on slack local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA CLOSED 3,360-3,365 Bharatpur NA CLOSED 3,220-3,230 Kota (2013-14) 12,000-17,000 3,050-3,100 2,975-3,025 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,415-3,420 3,410-3,415 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar CLOSED 3,360-3,410 Bharatpur CLOSED 3,365-3,415 Kherli CLOSED 3,365-3,415 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,550-4,850 4,700-5,100 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,300-13,400 13,500-13,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted