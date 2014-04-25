Jaipur, April 25 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 280,000-320,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on stockists' buying. Alwar,
Kherli and Bharatpur markets were closed on Thursday on account of voting for
Lok Sabha polls.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,360-3,370 CLOSED
Bharatpur NA 3,240-3,245 CLOSED
Kota (2013-14) 12,000-16,000 3,000-3,075 2,995-3,060
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,430-3,435 3,415-3,420
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 2,980-3,030 CLOSED
Bharatpur 2,990-3,040 CLOSED
Kherli 2,990-3,040 CLOSED
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-5,200 4,550-4,850
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,700-13,800 13,300-13,400
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted