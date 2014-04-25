Jaipur, April 25 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 280,000-320,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on stockists' buying. Alwar, Kherli and Bharatpur markets were closed on Thursday on account of voting for Lok Sabha polls. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,360-3,370 CLOSED Bharatpur NA 3,240-3,245 CLOSED Kota (2013-14) 12,000-16,000 3,000-3,075 2,995-3,060 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,430-3,435 3,415-3,420 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 2,980-3,030 CLOSED Bharatpur 2,990-3,040 CLOSED Kherli 2,990-3,040 CLOSED BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-5,200 4,550-4,850 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,700-13,800 13,300-13,400 NA--not available NQ--not quoted