Jaipur, May 1 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 240,000-260,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. In Alwar rapeseed declined on sluggish demand from upcountry markets. Bharatpur remained closed due to May Day. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum lost ground on slack local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,400-3,410 3,410-3,420 Bharatpur NA CLOSED 3,300-3,310 Kota (2013-14) 11,000-15,000 3,125-3,150 3,140-3,200 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,480-3,490 3,500-3,510 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,430-3,480 3,450-3,500 Bharatpur CLOSED 3,460-3,510 Kherli 3,440-3,490 3,460-3,510 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,950-5,250 5,100-5,400 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,100-14,200 14,400-14,500 NA--not available NQ--not quoted