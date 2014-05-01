Jaipur, May 1 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
240,000-260,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. In Alwar
rapeseed declined on sluggish demand from upcountry markets. Bharatpur remained
closed due to May Day.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum lost ground on slack local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,400-3,410 3,410-3,420
Bharatpur NA CLOSED 3,300-3,310
Kota (2013-14) 11,000-15,000 3,125-3,150 3,140-3,200
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,480-3,490 3,500-3,510
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,430-3,480 3,450-3,500
Bharatpur CLOSED 3,460-3,510
Kherli 3,440-3,490 3,460-3,510
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,950-5,250 5,100-5,400
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,100-14,200 14,400-14,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted