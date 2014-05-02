Jaipur, May 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Friday. The
total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 215,000-240,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices eased on profit booking. Kota market was closed
today due to Akha Teej festival. In Alwar rapeseed declined on slack demand from
upcountry markets. Bharatpur remained closed due to May Day.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained moderately on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,380-3,390 3,400-3,410
Bharatpur NA 3,280-3,290 CLOSED
Kota (2013-14) NA CLOSED 3,120-3,150
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,460-3,470 3,480-3,490
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,410-3,460 3,430-3,480
Bharatpur 3,420-3,470 CLOSED
Kherli 3,420-3,470 3,440-3,490
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,050-5,300 4,950-5,250
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,300-14,400 14,100-14,200
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted