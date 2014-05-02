Jaipur, May 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 215,000-240,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices eased on profit booking. Kota market was closed today due to Akha Teej festival. In Alwar rapeseed declined on slack demand from upcountry markets. Bharatpur remained closed due to May Day. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained moderately on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,380-3,390 3,400-3,410 Bharatpur NA 3,280-3,290 CLOSED Kota (2013-14) NA CLOSED 3,120-3,150 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,460-3,470 3,480-3,490 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,410-3,460 3,430-3,480 Bharatpur 3,420-3,470 CLOSED Kherli 3,420-3,470 3,440-3,490 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,050-5,300 4,950-5,250 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,300-14,400 14,100-14,200 NA--not available NQ--not quoted