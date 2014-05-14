Jaipur, May 14 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 140,000-170,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit booking. In Alwar and
Bharatpur rapeseed eased on slack demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous close in dull trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,460-3,465 3,470-3,475
Bharatpur NA 3,340-3,345 3,350-3,355
Kota (2013-14) 6,000-9,000 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,480-3,485 3,490-3,495
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,430-3,480 3,440-3,490
Bharatpur 3,440-3,485 3,445-3,495
Kherli 3,440-3,485 3,445-3,495
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,400-14,500 14,400-14,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted