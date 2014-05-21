Jaipur, May 21 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Wednesday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 125,000-140,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar
and Bharatpur rapeseed went up on higher demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved up on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,450-3,455 3,440-3,450
Bharatpur NA 3,330-3,340 3,320-3,330
Kota (2013-14) 6,000-10,000 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,470-3,480 3,460-3,470
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,420-3,470 3,410-3,460
Bharatpur 3,430-3,480 3,420-3,470
Kherli 3,430-3,480 3,420-3,470
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,900-5,100 4,750-5,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,900-14,000 13,800-13,900
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted