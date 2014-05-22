Jaipur, May 22 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Thursday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 125,000-140,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. In Alwar and
Bharatpur rapeseed went down on slack demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,460-3,470 3,470-3,480
Bharatpur NA 3,330-3,340 3,340-3,350
Kota (2013-14) 6,000-10,000 3,100-3,150 3,120-3,170
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,460-3,470 3,470-3,480
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,410-3,460 3,420-3,470
Bharatpur 3,420-3,470 3,430-3,480
Kherli 3,420-3,470 3,430-3,480
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,900-14,000 13,900-14,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted