Jaipur, May 30 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 115,000-130,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar and Bharatpur rapeseed moved up on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their previous closing in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,400-3,405 3,395-3,400 Bharatpur NA 3,280-3,290 3,275-3,280 Kota (2013-14) 6,000-10,000 3,075-3,100 3,060-3,095 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,460-3,465 3,450-3,455 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,410-3,460 3,400-3,450 Bharatpur 3,415-3,465 3,405-3,455 Kherli 3,415-3,465 3,405-3,455 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,850-13,900 13,850-13,900 NA--not available NQ--not quoted