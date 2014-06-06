Jaipur, June 6 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately firm trend, traders
said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
105,000-115,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained moderately on improved local
demand. In Alwar and Bharatpur rapeseed moved up on higher demand from upcountry
markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous levels in listless
trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,370-3,375 3,360-3,370
Bharatpur NA 3,260-3,265 3,255-3,260
Kota (2013-14) 6,000-10,000 3,100-3,110 3,090-3,100
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,450-3,455 3,445-3,450
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,400-3,450 3,390-3,440
Bharatpur 3,405-3,455 3,395-3,445
Kherli 3,405-3,455 3,395-3,445
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,800-13,900 13,800-13,900
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted