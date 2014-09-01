Jaipur, Sept 1 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to moderately easy trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 55,000-65,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices hovered around its previous level in thin trading while in Kota prices eased on profit taking. In Alwar, rapeseed moved down on subdued demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on sluggish local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,590-3,595 3,600-3,605 Bharatpur NA 3,485-3,490 3,490-3,495 Kota (2013-14) 2,000-3,000 3,250-3,255 3,255-3,260 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,675-3,680 3,675-3,680 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,620-3,670 3,625-3,675 Bharatpur 3,630-3,680 3,635-3,685 Kherli 3,630-3,680 3,635-3,685 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,300-5,700 5,500-5,800 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,700-15,750 15,900-15,950 NA--not available NQ--not quoted