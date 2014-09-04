Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, Sept 4 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 50,000-60,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar,
rapeseed moved up on higher demand from edible oil markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved up on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,615-3,620 3,600-3,610
Bharatpur NA 3,490-3,495 3,480-3,485
Kota (2013-14) 1,500-2,500 3,270-3,275 3,260-3,265
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,700-3,705 3,685-3,690
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,640-3,690 3,630-3,680
Bharatpur 3,650-3,700 3,640-3,690
Kherli 3,650-3,700 3,640-3,690
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,700-6,000 5,300-5,600
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 17,000-17,050 15,500-15,550
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted