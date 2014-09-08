Jaipur, Sept 8 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 50,000-60,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar, rapeseed moved up on improved demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on poor local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,625-3,630 3,615-3,620 Bharatpur NA 3,510-3,515 3,490-3,500 Kota (2013-14) 1,500-2,500 3,290-3,295 3,270-3,275 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,710-3,715 3,690-3,695 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,650-3,700 3,640-3,690 Bharatpur 3,660-3,710 3,650-3,700 Kherli 3,660-3,710 3,650-3,700 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,500-5,800 5,600-6,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 16,400-16,450 16,800-16,850 NA--not available NQ--not quoted