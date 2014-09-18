Jaipur, Sept 18 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to moderately upward
trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were
estimated at 50,000-60,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices maintained its last close in listless trading.
While in Kota prices gained on higher local demand. In Alwar, rapeseed went up
on improved demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous levels in listless
trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,650-3,660 3,645-3,650
Bharatpur NA 3,525-3,530 3,520-3,525
Kota (2013-14) 1,500-2,500 3,310-3,315 3,295-3,300
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,730-3,735 3,725-3,730
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,675-3,725 3,670-3,720
Bharatpur 3,680-3,730 3,675-3,725
Kherli 3,680-3,730 3,675-3,725
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,500-5,750 5,500-5,750
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted