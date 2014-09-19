Jaipur, Sept 19 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 55,000-65,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on stockists' buying. In Alwar,
rapeseed moved up on higher demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased moderately on slack local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,655-3,630 3,615-3,620
Bharatpur NA 3,535-3,540 3,520-3,525
Kota (2013-14) 1,500-2,500 3,340-3,345 3,310-3,320
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,750-3,755 3,730-3,735
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,690-3,740 3,675-3,725
Bharatpur 3,700-3,750 3,680-3,730
Kherli 3,700-3,750 3,680-3,730
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,450-5,700 5,500-5,750
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 16,000-16,050 16,100-16,150
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted