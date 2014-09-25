Jaipur, Sept 25 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 40,000-50,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices gained on improved demand from edible oil mills. Kota remained closed due to Navratri Festival. In Alwar, rapeseed went up on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum hopvered around their previous levels in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,600-3,625 3,580-3,590 Bharatpur NA 3,500-3,505 3,485-3,490 Kota (2013-14) MKT CLOSED MKT CLOSED 3,260-3,280 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,740-3,745 3,735-3,740 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,680-3,730 3,675-3,725 Bharatpur 3,690-3,740 3,680-3,730 Kherli 3,690-3,740 3,680-3,730 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 NA--not available NQ--not quoted