Jaipur, Sept 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 52,000-62,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices maintained its last close in listless trading. In Alwar, rapeseed moved up on icreased demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum remained static in dull trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,625-3,635 3,600-3,620 Bharatpur NA 3,510-3,515 3,500-3,505 Kota (2013-14) 1,500-2,500 3,230-3,235 MKT CLOSED RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,740-3,745 3,740-3,745 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,685-3,735 3,680-3,730 Bharatpur 3,690-3,740 3,685-3,735 Kherli 3,690-3,740 3,685-3,735 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 NA--not available NQ--not quoted