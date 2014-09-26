Jaipur, Sept 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to firm trend, traders
said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
52,000-62,000 bags of 85 kg each.
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices maintained its last close in listless trading. In
Alwar, rapeseed moved up on icreased demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum remained static in dull trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,625-3,635 3,600-3,620
Bharatpur NA 3,510-3,515 3,500-3,505
Kota (2013-14) 1,500-2,500 3,230-3,235 MKT CLOSED
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,740-3,745 3,740-3,745
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,685-3,735 3,680-3,730
Bharatpur 3,690-3,740 3,685-3,735
Kherli 3,690-3,740 3,685-3,735
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted