Jaipur, Oct 7 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Tuesday. The
total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg
each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar,
rapeseed moved up on improved demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,615-3,620 3,610-3,605
Bharatpur NA 3,510-3,515 3,505-3,510
Kota (2013-14) 1,000-2,000 3,170-3,175 3,160-3,170
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,705-3,710 3,690-3,695
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,650-3,700 3,630-3,690
Bharatpur 3,660-3,710 3,640-3,700
Kherli 3,660-3,710 3,640-3,700
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA 5,400-5,700
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 16,200-16,250
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted