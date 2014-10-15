Jaipur, Oct 15 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Wednesday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar
and Bharatpur, rapeseed moved up on improved demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained its last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,590-3,595 3,580-3,585
Bharatpur NA 3,490-3,495 3,480-3,485
Kota (2013-14) 2,500-3,500 3,150-3,155 3,140-3,145
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,680-3,685 3,670-3,675
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,630-3,680 3,620-3,670
Bharatpur 3,635-3,685 3,625-3,675
Kherli 3,635-3,685 3,625-3,675
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,350-5,600 5,350-5,600
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted