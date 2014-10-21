Jaipur, Oct 21 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately declining trend,
traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
40,000-55,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. In Alwar
and Bharatpur rapeseed moved down on subdued demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,600-3,605 3,610-3,615
Bharatpur NA 3,495-3,500 3,505-3,510
Kota (2013-14) 1,500-3,000 3,175-3,180 3,190-3,195
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,700-3,705 3,705-3,710
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,640-3,690 3.655-3,705
Bharatpur 3,650-3,700 3,660-3,710
Kherli 3,650-3,700 3,660-3,710
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,150-5,500 5,050-5,400
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,600-15,650 15,300-15,350
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted