Jaipur, Nov 10 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. In Alwar and Bharatpur rapeseed gained on higher demand from edible oil mills. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved up on increased local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,670-3,675 3,650-3,655 Bharatpur NA 3,540-3,545 3,520-3,525 Kota (2013-14) 1,500-3,000 3,245-3,250 3,225-3,230 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,730-3,735 3,715-3,720 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,670-3,720 3.660-3,710 Bharatpur 3,680-3,730 3,670-3,720 Kherli 3,680-3,730 3,670-3,720 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,900-NA 4,700-4,950 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,600-14,650 14,400-14,450 NA--not available NQ--not quoted