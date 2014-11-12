Jaipur, Nov 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. In Alwar and Bharatpur rapeseed moved up on higher demand from eastern states. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved down on subdued local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,710-3,715 3,680-3,685 Bharatpur NA 3,600-3,605 3,570-3,580 Kota (2013-14) 1,500-3,000 3,310-3,315 3,280-3,290 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,760-3,765 3,750-3,755 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,700-3,750 3.690-3,740 Bharatpur 3,710-3,760 3,700-3,750 Kherli 3,710-3,760 3,700-3,750 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,800-4,900 4,900-5,100 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,300-14,350 14,400-14,450 NA--not available NQ--not quoted