Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, Nov 18 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit booking. In Alwar, Kherli and Bharatpur rapeseed moved down on subdued demand from upcountry centers. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,730-3,735 3,745-3,750 Bharatpur NA 3,590-3,595 3,610-3,615 Kota (2013-14) 1,500-3,000 3,360-3,365 3,370-3,375 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,800-3,805 3,820-3,825 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,750-3,800 3.760-3,810 Bharatpur 3,755-3,805 3,770-3,820 Kherli 3,755-3,805 3,770-3,820 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,750-4,900 4,650-4,850 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,800-13,850 13,700-13,750 NA--not available NQ--not quoted