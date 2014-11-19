Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, Nov 19 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar,
Kherli and Bharatpur rapeseed moved up on improved demand from upcountry
centers.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar remained static in dull trading while guar gum eased on slack
local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,760-3,765 3,745-3,750
Bharatpur NA 3,600-3,605 3,590-3,595
Kota (2013-14) 1,500-3,000 3,340-3,345 3,330-3,335
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,815-3,820 3,800-3,805
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,760-3,810 3.750-3,800
Bharatpur 3,765-3,815 3,760-3,810
Kherli 3,765-3,815 3,760-3,810
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,500-13,550 13,700-13,750
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted