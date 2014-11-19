Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, Nov 19 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar, Kherli and Bharatpur rapeseed moved up on improved demand from upcountry centers. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar remained static in dull trading while guar gum eased on slack local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,760-3,765 3,745-3,750 Bharatpur NA 3,600-3,605 3,590-3,595 Kota (2013-14) 1,500-3,000 3,340-3,345 3,330-3,335 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,815-3,820 3,800-3,805 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,760-3,810 3.750-3,800 Bharatpur 3,765-3,815 3,760-3,810 Kherli 3,765-3,815 3,760-3,810 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,500-13,550 13,700-13,750 NA--not available NQ--not quoted