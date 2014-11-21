Jaipur, Nov 21 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to firm trend, traders
said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
60,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices remained static in thin trading While in Kota
prices gained moderately on improved demand from oil mills. In Alwar, Kherli and
Bharatpur rapeseed moved up on higher demand from upcountry centers.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous close in lackluster
trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,740-3,745 3,725-3,730
Bharatpur NA 3,610-3,615 3,600-3,605
Kota (2013-14) 1,500-3,000 3,350-3,355 3,340-3,345
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,800-3,810 3,800-3,810
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,745-3,795 3.730-3,780
Bharatpur 3,755-3,805 3,750-3,800
Kherli 3,755-3,805 3,750-3,800
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,800-13,850 13,800-13,850
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted