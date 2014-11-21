Jaipur, Nov 21 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices remained static in thin trading While in Kota prices gained moderately on improved demand from oil mills. In Alwar, Kherli and Bharatpur rapeseed moved up on higher demand from upcountry centers. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous close in lackluster trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,740-3,745 3,725-3,730 Bharatpur NA 3,610-3,615 3,600-3,605 Kota (2013-14) 1,500-3,000 3,350-3,355 3,340-3,345 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,800-3,810 3,800-3,810 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,745-3,795 3.730-3,780 Bharatpur 3,755-3,805 3,750-3,800 Kherli 3,755-3,805 3,750-3,800 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,800-13,850 13,800-13,850 NA--not available NQ--not quoted