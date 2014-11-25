Jaipur, Nov 25 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Tuesday. The
total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 55,000-65,000 bags of 85 kg
each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices and Kota prices spurted on improved demand from
edible oil mills. In Alwar, Kherli and Bharatpur rapeseed moved up on slack
arrivals.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,810-3,815 3,760-3,765
Bharatpur NA 3,700-3,705 3,640-3,650
Kota (2013-14) 1,200-2,500 3,480-3,485 3,410-3,420
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,880-3,885 3,840-3,845
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,820-3,870 3.780-3,830
Bharatpur 3,830-3,880 3,790-3,840
Kherli 3,830-3,880 3,790-3,840
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted