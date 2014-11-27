Jaipur, Nov 27 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices and Kota prices declined on profit taking. In
Alwar, Kherli and Bharatpur rapeseed moved down on slack demand from upcountry
markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar remained stic in thin trading while guar gum eased on subdued
local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,820-3,825 3,840-3,845
Bharatpur NA 3,715-3,720 3,730-3,735
Kota (2013-14) 1,200-2,500 3,500-3,505 3,505-3,510
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,885-3,890 3,900-3,905
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,830-3,880 3,840-3,890
Bharatpur 3,840-3,890 3,850-3,900
Kherli 3,840-3,890 3,850-3,900
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,600-13,650 13,800-13,850
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted