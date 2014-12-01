Jaipur, Dec 1 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Monday. The
total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg
each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices and Kota prices declined moderately on stockists'
selling. In Alwar, Kherli and Bharatpur rapeseed went down on slack demand from
upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,810-3,815 3,820-3,825
Bharatpur NA 3,700-3,705 3,710-3,715
Kota (2013-14) 1,200-1,700 3,500-3,505 3,505-3,510
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,880-3,885 3,885-3,890
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,835-3,885 3,835-3,885
Bharatpur 3,840-3,890 3,845-3,895
Kherli 3,840-3,890 3,845-3,895
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,500-12,550 12,500-12,550
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted