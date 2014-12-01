Jaipur, Dec 1 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices and Kota prices declined moderately on stockists' selling. In Alwar, Kherli and Bharatpur rapeseed went down on slack demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,810-3,815 3,820-3,825 Bharatpur NA 3,700-3,705 3,710-3,715 Kota (2013-14) 1,200-1,700 3,500-3,505 3,505-3,510 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,880-3,885 3,885-3,890 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,835-3,885 3,835-3,885 Bharatpur 3,840-3,890 3,845-3,895 Kherli 3,840-3,890 3,845-3,895 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,500-12,550 12,500-12,550 NA--not available NQ--not quoted