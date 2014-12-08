Jaipur, Dec 8 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 55,000-65,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. In Alwar , Bharatpur and Kherli prices moved up on slack arrivals. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on subdued local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,920-3,925 3,870-3,880 Bharatpur NA 3,815-3,820 3,780-3,790 Kota (2013-14) 1,200-1,700 3,625-3,630 3,580-3,585 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 4,010-4,015 3,970-3,975 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,950-4,000 3,920-3,970 Bharatpur 3,960-4,010 3,930-3,980 Kherli 3,960-4,010 3,930-3,980 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,600-4,750 4,700-4,850 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,800-12,850 13,100-13,150 NA--not available NQ--not quoted