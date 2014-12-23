Jaipur, Dec 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 50,000-60,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on higher demand from oil mills. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices gained on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 4,120-4,125 4,090-4,100 Bharatpur NA 4,015-4,020 3,980-3,985 Kota (2013-14) 1,200-1,700 3,790-3,795 3,740-3,750 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 4,225-4,230 4,200-4,205 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,165-4,215 4,140-4,190 Bharatpur 4,175-4,225 4,150-4,200 Kherli 4,175-4,225 4,150-4,200 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA 4,400-4,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 11,900-11,950 NA--not available NQ--not quoted