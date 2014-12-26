Jaipur, Dec 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said
Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 50,000-60,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on improved demand from edible
oil manufacturers. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices spurted on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,200-4,205 4,180-4,190
Bharatpur NA 4,060-4,065 4,020-4,030
Kota (2013-14) 1,200-1,700 3,870-3,875 3,860-3,865
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,300-4,305 4,270-4,275
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,240-4,290 4,210-4,260
Bharatpur 4,250-4,300 4,220-4,270
Kherli 4,250-4,300 4,220-4,270
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,600-4,700 NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,500-12,600 NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted