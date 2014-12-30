Jaipur, Dec 30 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The
total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 50,000-60,000 bags of 85 kg
each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. In Alwar,
Bharatpur and Kherli prices eased on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved down on sluggish local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,270-4,280 4,300-4,305
Bharatpur NA 4,150-4,160 4,190-4,200
Kota (2013-14) 1,200-1,700 3,880-3,890 3,920-3,925
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,370-4,375 4,400-4,405
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,310-4,360 4,340-4,390
Bharatpur 4,320-4,370 4,350-4,400
Kherli 4,320-4,370 4,350-4,400
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-4,800 4,750-4,850
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,700-12,750 13,000-13,050
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted