Jaipur, Dec 31 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said
Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 50,000-57,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. In Alwar,
Bharatpur and Kherli prices declined on sluggish upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum remained static in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,200-4,210 4,230-4,240
Bharatpur NA 4,120-4,130 4,150-4,160
Kota (2013-14) 1,200-1,700 3,860-3,870 3,880-3,890
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,350-4,355 4,370-4,375
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,290-4,340 4,310-4,360
Bharatpur 4,300-4,350 4,320-4,370
Kherli 4,300-4,350 4,320-4,370
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,700-12,750 12,700-12,750
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted