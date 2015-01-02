Jaipur, Jan 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Friday. The
total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 52,000-62,000 bags of 85 kg
each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. In Alwar,
Bharatpur and Kherli prices eased on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,075-4,080 4,200-4,210
Bharatpur NA 4,075-4,080 4,120-4,130
Kota (2013-14) 1,800-2,500 3,825-3,850 3,860-3,870
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,325-4,330 4,350-4,355
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,265-4,315 4,290-4,340
Bharatpur 4,270-4,320 4,300-4,350
Kherli 4,270-4,320 4,300-4,350
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA 4,700-4,800
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 12,700-12,750
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted