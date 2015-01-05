Jaipur, Jan 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 54,000-60,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices declined on sluggish upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 4,150-4,160 4,170-4,180 Bharatpur NA 4,040-4,050 4,060-4,070 Kota (2013-14) 1,000-1,800 3,930-3,935 3,940-3,950 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 4,280-4,285 4,315-4,320 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,220-4,270 4,260-4,310 Bharatpur 4,230-4,280 4,270-4,320 Kherli 4,230-4,280 4,270-4,320 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,500-4,600 NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,000-12,100 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted