Jaipur, Jan 6 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The
total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 54,000-60,000 bags of 85 kg
each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on stockists' selling pressure.
In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices eased on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous levels in listless
trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,070-4,080 4,150-4,160
Bharatpur NA 3,940-3,950 4,040-4,050
Kota (2013-14) 1,000-1,800 3,845-3,850 3,940-3,950
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,180-4,185 4,280-4,285
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,120-4,170 4,220-4,270
Bharatpur 4,130-4,180 4,230-4,280
Kherli 4,130-4,180 4,230-4,280
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted