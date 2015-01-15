Jaipur, Jan 15 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a DECLINING trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 55,000-65,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit booking. In Alwar,
Bharatpur and Kherli prices went down on sluggish upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved up on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 4,050-4,060 4,07-4,080
Bharatpur NA 3,950-3,960 3,970-3,975
Kota (2013-14) 1,000-1,700 3,775-3,885 3,800-3,810
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 4,180-4,185 4,200-4,205
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,125-4,175 4,140-4,190
Bharatpur 4,130-4,180 4,150-4,200
Kherli 4,130-4,180 4,150-4,200
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160
Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,250-4,350 4,200-4,250
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 10,900-10,950 10,800-10,850
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted