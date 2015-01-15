Jaipur, Jan 15 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a DECLINING trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 55,000-65,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit booking. In Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli prices went down on sluggish upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved up on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 4,050-4,060 4,07-4,080 Bharatpur NA 3,950-3,960 3,970-3,975 Kota (2013-14) 1,000-1,700 3,775-3,885 3,800-3,810 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 4,180-4,185 4,200-4,205 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,125-4,175 4,140-4,190 Bharatpur 4,130-4,180 4,150-4,200 Kherli 4,130-4,180 4,150-4,200 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Hanuman refined soyoil 1,180 NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,160 1,160 Tagore mustard oil 1,190 1,190 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,250-4,350 4,200-4,250 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 10,900-10,950 10,800-10,850 NA--not available NQ--not quoted